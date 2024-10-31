Tyler Herro News: Goes for 34 points in loss

Herro ended with 34 points (12-20 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 loss to the Knicks.

Herro had his best performance of the young season by a wide margin, putting up season-high marks in points and assists while tying his best output in the rebounding category. The Heat have endured a rough start to the season on the offensive end of the floor, but Herro has been putting up strong numbers, averaging 22.3 points per game and shooting an impressive 43.2 percent from deep through four contests.