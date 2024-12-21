Tyler Herro News: Keeps impressive run alive

Herro contributed 22 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 loss to the Magic.

Herro didn't have the most efficient performance from a shooting perspective, but the six-year guard continues to play a pivotal role on offense for Miami. Enjoying an uptick in his usage rate with Jimmy Butler (illness) sidelined, Herro scored at least 20 points for the fifth game in a row. He's also achieved this feat nine times over his previous 11 appearances amid what has been a career-best season for the former Kentucky standout.