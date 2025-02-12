Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Herro headshot

Tyler Herro News: Says he'll play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Herro (illness) said he'll play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro will shake off a questionable tag and return to action after missing Monday's loss to the Celtics due to an illness. Over his last eight appearances, Herro has averaged 22.1 points, 8.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 37.0 minutes per game. However, he's yet to play with Andrew Wiggins, who made his Heat debut versus Boston.

Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now