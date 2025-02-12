Tyler Herro News: Says he'll play Wednesday

Herro (illness) said he'll play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Herro will shake off a questionable tag and return to action after missing Monday's loss to the Celtics due to an illness. Over his last eight appearances, Herro has averaged 22.1 points, 8.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 37.0 minutes per game. However, he's yet to play with Andrew Wiggins, who made his Heat debut versus Boston.