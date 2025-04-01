Tyler Herro News: Struggles from deep Monday

Herro had 27 points (9-19 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 120-94 win over the Wizards.

Herro posted an impressive stat line across the board, but his struggles from beyond the arc won't go unnoticed, as the sharpshooter missed all six of his three-point attempts. It was just the third time this season he didn't connect on a single three-pointer while attempting six or more. He's shooting a mere 34.2 percent from deep since the All-Star break, and while he's still averaging 23.4 points per game over that span, an uptick in the three-point efficiency would go a long way toward boosting his fantasy upside.