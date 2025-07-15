Tyler Kolek News: Scores 25 in SL win
Kolek totaled 25 points (7-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, four steals and two rebounds across 33 minutes in Tuesday's 97-93 Summer League win over the Nets.
Kolek rebounded from a poor showing Sunday against the Celtics -- when he managed just three points on 1-for-13 shooting -- by dropping 25 points Tuesday against the Nets. The young guard appeared in 41 regular-season games for the Knicks last season, averaging 2.0 points and 1.7 assists while shooting 32.9 percent in 7.2 minutes per contest.
