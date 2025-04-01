NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 1

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

We're set for seven games Tuesday night, and there are multiple games with above-average offensive potential. There's also a fairly lengthy injury report at play, with multiple stars either already confirmed out or 50/50 propositions with respect to their availability. Nevertheless, with 14 teams in action, we should have a fairly solid player pool to work with.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, 4/1 @9:45 a.m. ET:

Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks (-6) (O/U: 224.5)

Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks (-15) (O/U: 221.5)

Portland Trail Blazers at Atlanta Hawks (-5.5) (O/U: 238.5)

Golden State Warriors (-5.5) at *Memphis Grizzlies (O/U: 236.5)

Toronto Raptors at *Chicago Bulls (-5) (O/U: 236.0)

*Orlando Magic (-4) at *San Antonio Spurs (O/U: 218.0)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets (-3) (O/U: 232.5)

* - denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

Injuries are playing a notable part in the two biggest favorites of the night, as the Suns (without Kevin Durant) and the 76ers (without Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre, Paul George and Joel Embiid) are notably overmatched against their playoff-bound opponents. However, the rest of the night shapes up as competitive if betting lines are reasonably accurate.

Projected totals are also mostly encouraging on the surface, as four of the seven contests have figures north of 230 points, and none of them are attached to the two games projected to be more lopsided contests.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Kevin Durant, PHO (ankle): OUT

In Durant's absence, Royce O'Neale is likely to draw the start at power forward and Devin Booker should particularly be primed for even more usage than usual.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI (finger): OUT

In Maxey's continued absence, Jared Butler should continue in the starting point guard role.

Jamal Murray, DEN (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Murray can't play, Russell Westbrook should draw the spot start at point guard.

RJ Barrett, TOR (rest): OUT

In Barrett's absence, Jamison Battle could draw the spot start at small forward while the likes of Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes are likely to see even more usage than usual.

Jalen Brunson, NYK (ankle): OUT

In Brunson's ongoing absence and those of Miles McBride (groin) and Cameron Payne (ankle), Tyler Kolek and Delon Wright may handle point guard duties.

Other notable injuries:

Damian Lillard, MIL (calf): OUT

Kelly Oubre, PHI (knee): OUT

Brandon Ingram, TOR (ankle): OUT

Kevin Huerter, CHI (thumb): OUT

Bobby Portis, MIL (suspension): OUT

Miles McBride, NYK (groin): OUT

Cameron Payne, NYK (ankle): OUT

Deandre Ayton, POR (calf): OUT

Scoot Henderson, POR (concussion): OUT

Andre Drummond, PHI (toe): OUT

Anfernee Simons, POR (forearm): QUESTIONABLE

Bradley Beal, PHO (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

Aaron Gordon, DEN (illness/calf): QUESTIONABLE

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW (pelvis): QUESTIONABLE

Christian Braun, DEN (foot): PROBABLE

Trae Young, ATL (Achilles): PROBABLE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (foot): PROBABLE

Nikola Jokic, DEN (ankle): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,800), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,100) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,000).

Jokic has scored 63 and 61.8 FD points in his first two games back from a five-game absence, and he could take the floor without Jamal Murray again Tuesday.

Antetokounmpo hasn't scored under 47 FD points since Feb. 21, and he's scored at least 30 actual points in four straight. He'll also be facing a depleted Suns team that won't have Kevin Durant in the frontcourt.

Towns has scored a modest 30.5 and 33.2 FD points in his last two games, but he'll tangle with a significantly short-handed 76ers squad that may not offer much resistance.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Paolo Banchero, ORL ($9,900)

Banchero has scored at least 42.2 FD points in eight of the last 10 games, which should keep him highly rostered Tuesday.

Trae Young, ATL ($9,600)

Young has scored over 50 FD points in two straight and four of his last seven games overall, affording him excellent upside at his salary.

Devin Booker, PHO ($9,500)

Booker should be even more popular than usual with Kevin Durant sidelined, a scenario where the former boasts a team-high 31.8 percent usage rate and averages 41.6 FD points per 36 minutes.

Jaren Jackson, MEM ($8,400)

Jackson has eclipsed 41 FD points in two of the last three games and 35.3 in the other game during that sample, which should keep him very popular at his current salary.

Quentin Grimes, PHI ($8,400)

Grimes has flashed upside befitting a much higher salary than the one he's carrying, and even though he's been under 40 FD points in the last two games, he'd scored at least that much in each of his eight games prior.

Key Values

Brandin Podziemski, GSW at MEM ($6,200)

Podziemski is coming off a breakout performance against the Spurs, recording 42.7 FD points over 26 minutes on Sunday. That was an extension of what was essentially a month-long heater in March for the second-year wing, where he averaged 14.1 points (on 40.4 percent three-point shooting), 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals across seven games (excluding a one-minute appearance against the Nets on March 6). Podziemski has also enjoyed success against the Grizzlies in his two previous meetings with Memphis this season, posting 29.9 and 40.8 FD points in those contests. The Grizzlies are also ranked No. 22 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to shooting guards (24.5) and have given up 45.1 FD points per contest to the position in the last 15 games, enhancing Podziemski's case.

Toumani Camara, POR at ATL ($5,800)

Camara is sporting a salary he's outpaced a fair amount this season, as he's posted at least a 5x return on $5.8K on 25 occasions. The second-year wing put together a very consistent and productive March, averaging 29.5 FD points, 13.1 points (on 38.8 percent three-point shooting), 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals across 14 games. Camara's matchup Tuesday could help him get April off on the right foot as well, considering Atlanta is surrendering an Eastern Conference-high 25.9 offensive efficiency rating to two-guards and an NBA-high 49 FD points per game to the position in the last seven contests. The Hawks are also conceding the third-highest three-point shooting percentage (37.4) and fifth-most steals per home game (9.5), brightening Camara's outlook even further.

Orlando Robinson, TOR at CHI ($5,400)

Robinson is likely best suited for tournaments due to occasional fluctuations in his production, but he offers plenty of upside as evidenced by his average of 27.2 FD points over his last 12 games. The big man has four tallies of 34.2 to 47.4 FD points and a quartet of double-doubles in that span as well, affording him no shortage of appeal at his salary. The Bulls, who Robinson put up 28.1 FD points against in 24 minutes in his most recent meeting with them Feb. 28, make him all the more appealing Tuesday, as Chicago is ranked No. 26 in offensive efficiency rating surrendered to centers (35.2) and have given up the fourth-most FD points per game to the position in the last 30 games (57.7). The Bulls have also yielded an elevated 7.0 blocks per game in the last three games and an NBA-high 54.3 points in the paint per game on the season, furthering Robinson's case.

ALSO CONSIDER: Shaedon Sharpe, POR at ATL ($6,700); Royce O'Neale, PHO at MIL ($5,200); Peyton Watson, DEN vs. MIN ($5,100)

