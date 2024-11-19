Tyrese Maxey Injury: Likely to return this week

Maxey (hamstring) is expected to return to action for the 76ers this week, either Wednesday in Memphis or Friday against the Nets in Philadelphia, sources tell Shams Charania of ESPN.

Maxey has missed Philadelphia's last six games with a right hamstring strain, but the team announced last Friday that the star point guard resumed on-court work. He was scheduled to be re-evaluated early this week, and though the team has yet to provide an official update on his status, Maxey seems to have responded well to the recent increase in activity. Whenever he makes his return to action, Maxey will be playing alongside both Paul George and Joel Embiid for the first time all season. George (left knee bone bruise) and Embiid (left knee injury recovery, three-game suspension) got off to delayed starts to the season before making their debuts earlier this month, with Maxey playing just two games with George and none with Embiid before going down with the hamstring injury.