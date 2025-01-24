Tyrese Maxey News: Continues to roll in win

Maxey posted 29 points (9-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals across 40 minutes during Friday's 132-129 victory over Cleveland.

Maxey went toe-to-toe with Cleveland's dynamic backcourt duo in a back-and-forth slugfest Friday, and he even got plenty of support, with five other 76ers players hitting double-digit scoring figures. Over his last seven outings, Maxey has averaged 30.6 points, 7.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 3.1 threes. The 24-year-old appears to be on pace for his second consecutive All-Star nod in 2024-25, and he should continue to dominate playmaking opportunities in the absence of Joel Embiid (foot).