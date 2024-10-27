Tyrese Maxey News: Explodes for 45 points in win

Maxey produced 45 points (14-32 FG, 5-17 3Pt, 12-15 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 48 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 overtime win over Indiana.

Maxey tallied only seven points in the first half while shooting 2-for-6 from the field. However, the 23-year-old scored at a high volume in the second half and helped the club secure the overtime victory. Through three regular-season outings, Maxey has three games with 24-plus points, though he has struggled with efficiency as the clear No. 1 option with Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee) sidelined.