Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey News: Scores 25 in loss Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 24, 2024 at 6:58am

Maxey had 25 points (10-31 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 loss to the Bucks.

The 76ers were without Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee) for their season opener, so it wasn't surprising to see Maxey operating as the team's go-to threat on offense. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, Maxey lacked support from his teammates. The guard has proven he can lead an offense. Maxey should experience a boost in fantasy value while Embiid and George are out.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
