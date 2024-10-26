Tyrese Maxey News: Woeful shooting display

Maxey had 24 points (6-23 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 10-12 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 115-107 loss to the Raptors.

The Sixers have started the season with back-to-back losses, and while Maxey has posted solid numbers from a fantasy perspective, managers who drafted him didn't expect him to attempt over 20 shots per game while shooting a meager 27 percent from the field. Small-sample size applies here, and the situation will be different once Paul George (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee) are back in the mix, but for the time being, Maxey should continue to rack up points and tons of shots per game.