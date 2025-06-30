Tyus Jones News: Signs pact with Orlando

Jones agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with the Magic on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The veteran point guard will provide the Magic with backcourt depth, competing with Anthony Black for minutes at the point behind Jalen Suggs (knee). Jones appeared in 81 regular-season games (58 starts) in 2024-25, averaging 10.2 points, 5.3 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers across 26.8 minutes per contest. He also shot a career-high-tying 41.4 percent from beyond the arc. Jones is a capable facilitator who will help take some of the playmaking load off the club's top options -- Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane and Suggs.