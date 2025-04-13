Vasilije Micic Injury: Won't play Sunday

Micic (coach's decision) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Micic will miss a fifth straight game for the Suns on Sunday. The 30-year-old guard played in 41 games at the NBA level this season, averaging 6.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 34.8 percent from the floor and 36.0 percent from beyond the arc.