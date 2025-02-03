Vasilije Micic News: Available Monday

Micic (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Wizards.

Micic will play through a left ankle injury Monday to play a significant role for the Hornets, considering LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains on the shelf. Across his last six contests, Micic has averaged 11.5 points, 3.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes while shooting 44.0 percent from deep.