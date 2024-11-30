Vasilije Micic News: Locks in from downtown

Micic closed with 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 loss to the Hawks.

Micic was able to play through a minor knee injury Saturday and made his second consecutive start without the services of LaMelo Ball (calf) and Tre Mann (back). Micic managed to score in double figures for the first time this season and posted impressive numbers as a passer and on the glass. It may be worth riding the hot hand in Micic until the Hornets get healthy, but he's struggled to see consistent playing time when Ball and Mann are in the rotation.