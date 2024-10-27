Victor Wembanyama News: Bounces back vs. Houston

Wembanyama totaled 29 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 30 minutes during Saturday's 109-106 victory over the Rockets.

Wembanyama had a rough showing in the season-opening loss to the Mavericks on Thursday, but the star big man bounced back admirably here and posted an excellent all-around showing. Aside from his contributions on the offensive side of the floor, Wembanyama limited Alperen Sengun to just six points and five rebounds, and that proved to be pivotal in allowing the Spurs to clinch their first win of the season. Expect Wembanyama to continue racking up stats left and right going forward, with a rematch against the Rockets on Monday on the horizon.