Victor Wembanyama News: Logs high numbers in all categories

Wembanyama amassed 25 points (9-20 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and five steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 106-88 win over the Jazz.

Along with Wembanyama's 25 points, he posted totals of five or more in every other category, a rare feat that he completed once last season. The 2023 Rookie of the Year and veteran Chris Paul were the key difference makers for the Spurs, making plays all over the court while the Jazz tried to cope without Lauri Markkanen (back).