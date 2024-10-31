Victor Wembanyama News: Poor outing in loss

Wembanyama closed with six points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 105-93 loss to the Thunder.

An undisclosed reason caused Wembanyama to briefly exit Wednesday's contest as he played his fewest minutes of the season. When the 20-year-old big man was on the court, he was on the losing end of a marquee matchup with Chelt Holmgren. Wembanyama is off to a slow start this season, shooting just 40.7 percent from the field and 19.0 percent from three.