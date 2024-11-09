Victor Wembanyama News: Swats seven shots

Wembanyama amassed 24 points (8-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds and seven blocks across 33 minutes during Saturday's 111-110 loss to Utah.

Wembanyama continues to dominate as a rim protector and turned in yet another eye-popping performance for fantasy managers in the blocks category. He also had his shot working from beyond the arc Saturday, drilling a season-high six triples to account for 18 of his 24 points. Wembanyama's effort on the boards was yet another highlight, marking his third double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. The 2023 first-round pick is now averaging 18.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 4.8 blocks through five November appearances.