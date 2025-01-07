Victor Wembanyama News: Teases triple-double in loss

Wembanyama closed Monday's 114-110 loss to the Bulls with 23 points (9-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and eight blocks over 35 minutes.

The second-year phenom continues to dominate at both ends of the court, but Wembanyama didn't get enough help from his teammates to secure a road win. Monday's performance was his third straight with a 20-10 double-double, multiple threes and multiple blocks, and Wembanyama has rejected multiple shots in 13 straight games -- a stretch in which he's averaging a stunning 28.5 points, 11.4 boards, 4.8 blocks, 3.9 assists and 3.6 threes.