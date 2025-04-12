Walker Kessler Injury: Not playing Sunday

Kessler (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Kessler entered concussion protocols April 3, and it will end him sidelining him for the Jazz's final five games of the regular season. Oscar Tshiebwe and Kyle Filipowski will serve as Utah's primary big men for Sunday's regular-season finale in Walker's absence. The third-year big man out of Auburn put up solid numbers for the Jazz this season, but injuries and reconditioning caused him to miss 17 of the Pelcians' 33 games since Jan. 1. With Utah failing to qualify for the postseason, Kessler will finish the 2024-25 regular season averaging 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.4 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game across 58 outings.