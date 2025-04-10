Walker Kessler Injury: Won't play vs. OKC

Kessler (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Kessler is still dealing with a concussion, which will keep him sidelined for the fourth straight game Friday. It remains uncertain whether he'll return to the floor for the regular-season finale against the Timberwolves on Sunday. In the meantime, the Jazz will likely turn to Kyle Filipowski, who is coming off arguably the best game of his career, finishing with 30 points, 18 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals in a win over the Trail Blazers.