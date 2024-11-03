Walker Kessler News: Efficient double-double

Kessler produced 18 points (5-6 FG, 8-12 FT), 14 rebounds and five blocks across 29 minutes during Saturday's 129-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Kessler notched his third double-double of the season and delivered an efficient showing from the field. Even though fantasy managers could use a bit more consistency from Kessler's scoring numbers on a game-to-game basis, the third-year big man has started the campaign on a strong note. Kessler is averaging 9.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per contest while recording three double-doubles across six contests.