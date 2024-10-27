Wendell Carter News: Grabs 10 boards in loss

Carter contributed three points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes during Saturday's 124-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

The 25-year-old struggled from the field while going up against Memphis' frontcourt of Jaren Jackson, Zach Edey, and Jay Huff. Carter's fantasy value is mostly reliant on rebounds, steals and blocks, and the return of Jonathan Isaac (hip) could mean a slight drop in playing time. The big man has yet to post double-digit points in three regular-season games, though he already has three outings with 10-plus rebounds and two matchups with two steals.