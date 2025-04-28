Fantasy Basketball
Wendell Carter News: Grabs team-high 11 boards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Carter ended Sunday's 107-98 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with nine points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block over 36 minutes.

Carter made his presence felt in Game 4 by crashing the glass, as he led his team in that category with 11. The veteran big man has recorded 11 or more rebounds in three of the last four games. The Duke product averaged 7.2 rebounds per game during the regular season, which is one of the lowest totals of his career.

