Wendell Carter headshot

Wendell Carter News: Records double-double in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Carter supplied 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 120-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Although the Magic were bounced out of the playoffs in shirt order, Carter enjoyed success against a tough Boston frontcourt, posting some of his best rebound totals of the season. Low shot volume resulted in only two double-doubles during the series, but he averaged 10.8 rebounds over the five-game set. Moritz Wagner's season-ending knee injury opened the door for Carter to emerge as a full-time starter, and he should begin next season with the first unit if he remains with the team.

