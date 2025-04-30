Wendell Carter News: Records double-double in defeat
Carter supplied 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 120-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Although the Magic were bounced out of the playoffs in shirt order, Carter enjoyed success against a tough Boston frontcourt, posting some of his best rebound totals of the season. Low shot volume resulted in only two double-doubles during the series, but he averaged 10.8 rebounds over the five-game set. Moritz Wagner's season-ending knee injury opened the door for Carter to emerge as a full-time starter, and he should begin next season with the first unit if he remains with the team.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now