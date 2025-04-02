Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wendell Moore headshot

Wendell Moore News: Healthy inactive Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 4:30pm

The Hornets list Moore as inactive for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

As a two-way player, Moore is eligible to suit up in just three more games for the Hornets for the rest of the season unless Charlotte upgrades him to a standard deal. The team is likely holding Moore out to preserve his games count, and he'll have to sit out three more times over the Hornets' final six contests after Wednesday.

Wendell Moore
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now