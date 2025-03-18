NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 18

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Tuesday brings us a compact four-game slate that features a pair of especially intriguing interconference battles to close out the night, as well as what could be a fast-paced, high-scoring battle between the Hawks and Hornets. Additionally, the Nets-Celtics clash features some significant injury concerns for the defending champions that could make the game a lot more competitive than it would be otherwise.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, 3/18 @12:00 a.m. ET:

Atlanta Hawks (-6.5) at Charlotte Hornets (O/U: 236.0)

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics (-14) (O/U: 217.0)

Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors (-3) (O/U: 232.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-3.5) at Los Angeles Clippers (O/U: 229.5)

As just alluded to, the Hawks-Hornets game looks like a potential goldmine for DFS production thanks to the teams' questionable defenses. The Bucks-Warriors and Cavaliers-Clippers games are unsurprisingly projected to be close and feature elite talents on all four teams, while the Celtics could see their projected advantage take a fairly big hit if Jayson Tatum joins the already ruled out Jaylen Brown on the bench.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Jayson Tatum, BOS (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Tatum were to sit out, the likes of Jrue Holiday, Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis would be in line to see significant bumps in usage, while Al Horford would likely draw the start at power forward.

Jaylen Brown, BOS (back): OUT

In Brown's absence, Sam Hauser is likely to draw the start at small forward, while the remainder of the first unit will be due for a bump in opportunities.

Miles Bridges, CHA (rest): OUT

In Bridges' absence, two-way player Wendell Moore is likely to draw the start at power forward, while LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams will see even more usage than usual.

Evan Mobley, CLE (foot): QUESTIONABLE

If Mobley can't play, Dean Wade could enter the starting five while De'Andre Hunter will also likely see more minutes off the bench.

Other notable injuries:

Caris LeVert, ATL (knee): OUT

Clint Capela, ATL (personal): OUT

Brandin Podziemski, GSW (back): OUT

Bobby Portis, MIL (suspension): OUT

Ziaire Williams, BKN (Achilles): PROBABLE

Trae Young, ATL (Achilles): PROBABLE

LaMelo Ball, CHA (wrist): PROBABLE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (calf): PROBABLE

Damian Lillard, MIL (groin): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have two players with five-figure salaries on Tuesday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,700) and Jayson Tatum ($10,500).

Antetokounmpo has exceeded 54 FD points in three straight games and has three double-doubles and one triple-double in his last four contests.

Tatum's condition will have to be monitored since he's listed as questionable. However, if he does take the floor, he'll be operating without Jaylen Brown, a scenario in which Tatum averages 49 FD points per 36 minutes alongside a team-high 36.8 percent usage rate.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

James Harden, LAC ($9,700)

Harden has eclipsed 51 FD points in five consecutive games and recorded four double-doubles in that span, which should keep him very popular on Tuesday's small slate.

Trae Young, ATL ($9,600)

Young has tallies of 59.4 and 53.2 FD points within his last three games, and his upside should keep him highly rostered at his salary.

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($9,500)

Ball checks in with totals of 46.9 and 52.1 FD points within his last three games and will be taking the floor without Miles Bridges, a split in which Ball sports a team-high 41.6 percent usage rate and averages 50.6 FD points per 36 minutes.

Stephen Curry, GSW ($9,000)

Curry is averaging 45.4 FD points over his last nine games, a stretch where he's drained 43.9 percent of his shots from behind the arc.

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS ($8,000)

Porzingis will be in line for even more opportunities than usual with Jaylen Brown out and should therefore be very popular, and his roster rate would climb even higher if Jayson Tatum sits out as well.

Key Values

Jrue Holiday, BOS vs. BKN ($5,800)

With the Celtics potentially down their two biggest stars Tuesday, Holiday is one of two value options we're suggesting for consideration (Payton Pritchard, listed below this section, is the other). The veteran guard already comes in running hot, averaging 35.8 FD points on the strength of 13.8 points, 5.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over his last four games. Holiday is averaging a robust 35 minutes per game and shooting 50.0 percent in that span as well, and he's averaging 27.8 FD points per 36 minutes with Jaylen Brown off the floor. That figure bumps up to 29.4 when also factoring in a potential Tatum absence, while Brooklyn is only ranked No. 20 in offensive efficiency rating surrendered to point guards (27.5) and is giving up the third-most FD points to the position in the last 15 contests (52.9).

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW vs. MIL ($5,400)

Kuminga has logged 20 minutes apiece in each of his first two games back from an extended absence due to an ankle injury, and he's scored an efficient 26.1 and 25.5 FD points in those two games. The talented forward could be ready for an increase in playing time Tuesday versus Milwaukee's inconsistent defense, and he's carrying a salary that's in no way reflective of his upside. Kuminga has already exceeded 40 FD points on six occasions this season, a testament to that impressive ceiling.

Kevin Porter, MIL at GSW ($4,800)

Porter is exclusively a tournament play due to the fluctuations in his production, but he has the ability to deliver a strong return at his current salary. The 2019 first-round pick of the Cavaliers has a dependable bench role that he's been highly efficient in of late, as Porter has shot 49.1 percent, including 46.9 percent from behind the arc, in his last 15 games. Porter has exceeded 28 FD points on five occasions in that span as well, including tallies of 37.1 and 44.2. The Warriors have also been more vulnerable to long-distance shooting recently, as they're allowing a 39.8 percent success rate from deep over the last three games.

ALSO CONSIDER: Payton Pritchard, BOS vs. BKN ($5,900)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.