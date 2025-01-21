Zaccharie Risacher Injury: To miss one more week

The Hawks announced Tuesday that Risacher (adductor) will be re-evaluated in one week, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Risacher is progressing well in his rehabilitation from an adductor strain, but he'll miss his fourth straight game Wednesday against the Pistons and won't be available to the Hawks until the Jan. 28 matchup with the Rockets at the earliest. Until the 2024 No. 1 overall pick returns to Atlanta's lineup, Vit Krejci should remain in the starting five, and De'Andre Hunter should see extra minutes from the second unit.