Zach Edey

Zach Edey News: Efficient in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 10:48am

Edey notched nine points (3-3 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 30 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Edey recorded single-digit points for the third consecutive game, though he was efficient during Thursday's loss. The rookie big man is averaging 5.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks while shooting 63.6 percent from the floor across 25.3 minutes per game during the first round. Edey and the Grizzlies will look to avoid elimination during Saturday's Game 4 in Memphis.

Zach Edey
Memphis Grizzlies

