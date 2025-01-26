Zach Edey News: Imposing presence down low

Edey had 19 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, four blocks and two steals across 28 minutes during Saturday's 125-103 win over the Jazz.

Edey was coming off a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double in the win over the Pelicans on Friday, but somehow, he was even better in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The 19 points were his third-best scoring mark of the campaign, and the four blocks tied his season-best output in that category. The Grizzlies have been very cautious with Edey's workload in his rookie year, but there's no question he seems to be trending in the right direction.