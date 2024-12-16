Zach Edey News: Productive off bench in return

Edey contributed 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 loss to the Lakers.

Edey missed just two shots in his 24-minute cameo off the bench Sunday and was a wrecking force on the glass as well. It's fair to say Edey didn't show any rust after a 12-game absence, as this was the first time he stepped on the hardwood since Nov. 17. The rookie notched his third double-double of the season, and if he stays healthy, it should be a matter of time before he recovers the starting center role for Memphis.