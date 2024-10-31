Zach Edey News: Scores 13 points in loss

Edey totaled 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 119-106 loss to the Nets.

Edey tied his personal-best scoring mark in this game. Even though he's scored in double digits in just two of his five contests so far, the rookie seems to be getting more comfortable with each passing game. Excluding his NBA debut in which he fouled out after playing just 15 minutes, Edey is averaging 9.8 points and 4.3 rebounds across a mere 17.0 minutes per game.