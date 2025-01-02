Zach LaVine News: Puts up 32 points in loss

LaVine posted 32 points (12-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-107 loss to the Wizards.

The Bulls had a rough showing offensively as a team, but LaVine had a strong performance and led the team with an efficient 32-point output. The veteran forward, who was returning from a one-game absence due to a toe problem, has been playing well of late and has scored at least 30 points in three of his last six outings. He's achieved that feat five times in 11 games since the beginning of December as well.