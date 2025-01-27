Zach LaVine News: Set to miss three-game road trip

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said after Monday's 129-121 win over the Nuggets that LaVine is expected to miss the team's entire three-game road trip that begins Wednesday in Boston while he tends to a personal matter, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports. LaVine finished Monday's contest with 21 points (6-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes.

LaVine's wife, Hunter, recently announced via social media that the couple is expecting its third child, so the 29-year-old won't travel with the Bulls to Boston and will presumably remain out for games Friday in Toronto and Sunday in Detroit. Patrick Williams was moved to the bench Monday, but he'll be a top candidate to slide back into the starting five while LaVine is away from the team. LaVine should be ready to return to the lineup when the Bulls host the Heat on Feb. 4.