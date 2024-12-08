Zach LaVine News: Strong from deep in 30-point outing
LaVine totaled 30 points (10-21 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 loss to Philadelphia.
LaVine led all players in Sunday's contest in threes made while pacing the Bulls offensively in a 30-point showcase. LaVine shot his second-best mark from deep this season, with his season high in threes in a game occurring Nov. 11 when he had seven threes. LaVine has now tallied 30 or more points in four outings, including in two straight contests.
