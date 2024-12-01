Fantasy Basketball
Ziaire Williams headshot

Ziaire Williams Injury: Exits early Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 4:59pm

Williams left Sunday's game against the Magic with 5:58 remaining in the fourth quarter due to an apparent knee injury, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Williams limped to the locker room as he checked out of the game midway through the fourth quarter, but the Nets haven't provided an official update on his injury. He concluded the contest with one point (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist across 21 minutes. His status for the second leg of a back-to-back set Monday versus the Bulls isn't clear at this point.

Ziaire Williams
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
