Ziaire Williams News: Impressive off bench Wednesday

Williams registered 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and four steals over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 119-106 victory over the Grizzlies.

Williams might have played off the bench in this game, but he made his presence felt on both ends of the court as soon as he entered the contest. The fourth-year forward, who was facing his former team for the first time in his career, has been trending in the right direction in recent days and has scored in double digits in back-to-back games after a slow start to the campaign.