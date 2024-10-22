Zion Williamson Injury: Dealing with illness

Williamson didn't practice Tuesday due to an illness and will be a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bulls, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Williamson is officially listed as questionable.

Williamson appeared in a career-high 70 regular-season games last season, averaging 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 31.5 minutes. It's disappointing to see the oft-injured forward on the injury report already, but Williamson should be back in action before long, even if he misses the regular-season opener.