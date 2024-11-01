Zion Williamson News: Bounces back with double-double

Williamson logged 34 points (14-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 125-118 victory over the Pacers.

Williamson posted 12 points (5-20 FG) in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 loss to the Warriors, which was the second night of a back-to-back set, but he bounced back with a stellar performance against the Pacers on Friday. It was Williamson's second 30-point game and third double-double of the season -- the other two were with points and rebounds. Williamson recorded at least 10 assists in only four games last season.