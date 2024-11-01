Zion Williamson News: Bounces back with double-double
Williamson logged 34 points (14-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 125-118 victory over the Pacers.
Williamson posted 12 points (5-20 FG) in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 loss to the Warriors, which was the second night of a back-to-back set, but he bounced back with a stellar performance against the Pacers on Friday. It was Williamson's second 30-point game and third double-double of the season -- the other two were with points and rebounds. Williamson recorded at least 10 assists in only four games last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now