Zion Williamson News: Set to play Tuesday

Williamson (hamstring) is available to play Tuesday against the Timberwolves.

Williamson will make his return to action after missing the past 27 games with a left hamstring strain. Given that the 7-29 Pelicans find themselves well removed from playoff contention, Williamson will presumably be eased back with a minute restriction, at least for a handful of games. Tuesday's game is the first leg of a back-to-back set as well, so the team may hold Williamson out Wednesday against Portland. Prior to missing time with the injury, Williamson appeared in just six games and averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 31.0 minutes.