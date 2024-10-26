Zion Williamson News: Teases triple-double Friday

Williamson amassed 16 points (4-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-14 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 105-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

The 24-year-old big was on a slight minutes restriction after missing the Pelicans' opener due to an illness, but Williamson still made a big impact. He played a career-high 70 games in 2023-24, and staying healthy remains his top priority, but Williamson could blow past the career-high 7.2 boards he recorded in 2020-21 given the heavy usage at center he's likely to see this season.