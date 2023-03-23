College Basketball Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
College Basketball Betting Analysis and Picks for Thursday, March 23

College Basketball Betting Analysis and Picks for Thursday, March 23

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
March 23, 2023

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Adam Zdroik takes a deep dive into each of Thursday's Sweet 16 matchups, giving his thoughts on the spreads and over/unders.

You can bet on Sweet 16 odds and picks at all of the best college basketball betting apps like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, WynnBET, DraftKings Sportsbook, and FanDuel Sportsbook. 

MICHIGAN STATE VS. KANSAS STATE

ARKANSAS VS. UCONN

There are March Madness betting promos for sports bettors to redeem for Michigan State vs. Kansas State. All of the top sports betting apps provide bonus funds for new users. You can sign up and take advantage of the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a first bet offer, up to $1,000. 

FLORIDA ATLANTIC VS. TENNESSEE

GONZAGA VS. UCLA

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the College Basketball odds page on RotoWire.

Sports betting is officially live in the state of Massachusetts, just in time for March Madness. To get the most bang for your buck when selecting a sportsbook as a new customer, check out these Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only College Basketball Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire College Basketball fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
DFS College Basketball: Friday Preview & Picks
DFS College Basketball: Friday Preview & Picks
Women's March Madness: Seattle Regionals Sweet 16 Preview
Women's March Madness: Seattle Regionals Sweet 16 Preview
Women's March Madness: Greenville Regionals Sweet 16 Preview
Women's March Madness: Greenville Regionals Sweet 16 Preview
College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Friday, March 24
College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Friday, March 24
March Madness Parlay Picks For Thursday's Sweet 16 Action
March Madness Parlay Picks For Thursday's Sweet 16 Action
DraftKings CBB DFS Strategies for Thursday, March 23: Sweet $16
DraftKings CBB DFS Strategies for Thursday, March 23: Sweet $16