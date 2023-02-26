College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, February 26

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

I stopped the bleeding on Monday with a nice 2-1 day to put us back to completely even as we head down the home stretch of the regular season. Conference tournaments start next week, but for now, we will concentrate on today's excellent Sunday slate.

Siena at Iona

I have this line as being 3-4 points too high. Siena keeps games close as evident by their six conference losses coming by a total of 27 points and the largest of those losses was by 10. The Saints boat raced Iona by 17 at home in late January and at +340, I'll be sprinkling a little on the Siena moneyline as well. The Saints have covered four of their last five trips to Iona and while the Gaels are on an 8-game win streak, Siena will be the first Top 200 team they have played in the month of February. Siena keeps this one close and will have a chance to win it outright.



College Basketball Best Bet: Siena +10 (@ BetRivers)

UCLA at Colorado

Masterfully, Mick Cronin is already beating on the "disrespect" drum after his Bruins were listed as the 2-seed in the East in the latest bracket preview. UCLA is now up to #2 in KenPom and #4 in the NET Ratings and are primed for another deep run in March. For now, they travel to Boulder for their final road game against a Colorado team that is very banged up and has struggled against the upper half of the Pac 12. Jaime Jaquez continues his tear against the undermanned Buffs and UCLA continues their run to the conference title and a #1 seed with another convincing win.



College Basketball Best Bet: UCLA -6 (@ BetRivers)

Stephen F. Austin vs Cal Baptist

SFA is still in the WAC hunt and has only lost one home conference game so far this year. The Lumberjacks are on a 10-4-1 ATS run in their last 15 contests while Cal Baptist appears to be running out of steam with a 1-5 ATS mark in their last six games. SFA should handle the Lancers today, setting up a showdown with Sam Houston St. in their home finale on Wednesday.



College Basketball Best Bet: Stephen F. Austin -4.5 (@ PointsBet)

