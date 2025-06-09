This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

The biggest prize in the transfer portal for coach Brad Underwood was Andrej Stojakovic , who put together a great sophomore season at Cal, averaging nearly 18 PPG. He's not quite the shooter his dad was, but he certainly knows how to put up points in a variety of ways.

Petrovic will have a veteran in the backcourt with him in Kylan Boswell , who is also capable of handling the ball and distributing if needed.

Mihailo Petrovic is on the older end at 22, but he is coming off a strong season in Serbia where he averaged 13.5 PPG and 7.3 APG. He is the only pure point guard on this team and will try to take over the production from Kasparas Jakucionis, who put up 15.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG and 4.7 APG as a freshman.

Illinois has not been afraid to dip into the international game to fill out its roster in recent years, and this team definitely has another international feel going into the 2025-26 campaign.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Illinois Fighting Illini.

College Basketball Top-25: Illinois Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Illinois Fighting Illini.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

24. Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois has not been afraid to dip into the international game to fill out its roster in recent years, and this team definitely has another international feel going into the 2025-26 campaign.

Mihailo Petrovic is on the older end at 22, but he is coming off a strong season in Serbia where he averaged 13.5 PPG and 7.3 APG. He is the only pure point guard on this team and will try to take over the production from Kasparas Jakucionis, who put up 15.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG and 4.7 APG as a freshman.

Petrovic will have a veteran in the backcourt with him in Kylan Boswell, who is also capable of handling the ball and distributing if needed.

The biggest prize in the transfer portal for coach Brad Underwood was Andrej Stojakovic, who put together a great sophomore season at Cal, averaging nearly 18 PPG. He's not quite the shooter his dad was, but he certainly knows how to put up points in a variety of ways.

Zvonimir Ivisic will join his twin brother Tomislav Ivisic in Champaign. It will be very exciting to see them play together on the court at the same time, as both have very similar games at 7-2 and 7-1, respectively. The Twin Towers combined to swat 3.1 shots and hit knock down 3.0 three-pointers last season.

Ty Rodgers will also return after redshirting last season. He isn't much of an outside threat but was a great glue player in 2023-24 and started every game for the Illini that season. Additionally, 6-9 Ben Humrichous largely took his role last season and will return for his final year of eligibility. Humrichous started 26 games and was a reliable shooting threat at the four position.

David Mirkovic is another international prospect who should be able to contribute right away, along with a pair of 4-star recruits in Brandon Lee and Keaton Wagler.

Coach Underwood has been one of the best offensive coaches over the last few years and should be able to find a way to get all these pieces to mesh. They just need to buy into the defensive side of the floor to be a real challenger in the Big Ten.

Check out how injuries are affecting the status of other players & teams on RotoWire's college basketball injury report.

2025-26 Illinois Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Mihailo Petrovic (13.5 PPG, 7.3 APG in Serbia)

SG: Kylan Boswell (12.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.4 APG)

SF: Andrej Stojakovic (17.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.4 3PM, 1.2 BPG at Cal)

PF: Ben Humrichous (7.6 PPG, 1.8 3PM)

C: Tomislav Ivisic (13.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 1.7 3PM, 1.2 BPG)

Key Reserves: Zvonimir Ivisic (8.5 PPG, 1.9 BPG, 1.3 3PM at Arkansas), Ty Rodgers (Redshirted), Jake Davis (3.0 PPG), Brandon Lee (4-star Freshman), David Mirkovic (International Freshman), Keaton Wagler (4-star Freshman)

Following another active transfer portal period, RotoWire's college basketball depth charts are updated with the latest in roster movement.

2025-26 Full Preseason College Basketball Top-25