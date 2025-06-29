This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

Top-25 College Basketball: UConn Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the UConn Huskies.

10. Connecticut

The Huskies bid for a three-peat went nothing like anyone really expected. They were among the top ranked teams in the preseason, but went 0-for-3 at the Maui Invitational, and they really had to do some soul searching.

UConn went on to beat a number of other strong teams, but ended finishing third in the Big East and were left as just an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament. That said, the Huskies gave eventual champ Florida a hell of a run in the Round of 32, before Walter Clayton Jr. went crazy at the end.

UConn will return a number of players who played important roles last season including Solo Ball (14.4 PPG), Alex Karaban (14.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG) and Tarris Reed (9.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.6 BPG).

It also added two players in the transfer portal who perfectly fit what coach Dan Hurley is all about. The first in Silas Demary from Georgia, who gives them another playmaking guard who can defend the opponent's best player, and a veteran point guard in Malachi Smith from Dayton, who has averaged over five assists and shot over 38 percent from behind the arc in every full season he's played.

Completing this team will be