College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 10 UConn Huskies

College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 10 UConn Huskies

Written by 
Ryan Andrade 
Published on June 29, 2025
This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

Top-25 College Basketball: UConn Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the UConn Huskies.

10. Connecticut

The Huskies bid for a three-peat went nothing like anyone really expected. They were among the top ranked teams in the preseason, but went 0-for-3 at the Maui Invitational, and they really had to do some soul searching. 

UConn went on to beat a number of other strong teams, but ended finishing third in the Big East and were left as just an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament. That said, the Huskies gave eventual champ Florida a hell of a run in the Round of 32, before Walter Clayton Jr. went crazy at the end.

UConn will return a number of players who played important roles last season including Solo Ball (14.4 PPG), Alex Karaban (14.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG) and Tarris Reed (9.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.6 BPG). 

It also added two players in the transfer portal who perfectly fit what coach Dan Hurley is all about. The first in Silas Demary from Georgia, who gives them another playmaking guard who can defend the opponent's best player, and a veteran point guard in Malachi Smith from Dayton, who has averaged over five assists and shot over 38 percent from behind the arc in every full season he's played. 

Completing this team will be a collection of talented freshman led by Braylon Mullins, who is arguably the best shooter in the entire class. 

The Huskies have the right players to return as one of the nation's top contenders in 2025-26. 

2025-26 UConn Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Malachi Smith (10.4 PPG, 5.3 APG at Dayton)

SG: Solo Ball (14.4 PPG, 2.8 3PM)

SF: Silas Demary (13.5 PPG, 3.1 APG, 1.7 SPG at Georgia)

PF: Alex Karaban (14.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG)

C: Tarris Reed (9.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.6 BPG)

Key Reserves: Jaylin Stewart (5.4 PPG), Braylon Mullins (No. 17 in ESPN 100), Eric Reibe (No. 23 in ESPN 100), Jayden Ross (2.4 PPG), Jacob Furphy (4-star Freshman)

2025-26 Full Preseason College Basketball Top-25

  1. Coming Soon
  2. Coming Soon
  3. Coming Soon
  4. Coming Soon
  5. Coming Soon
  6. Coming Soon
  7. Coming Soon
  8. Coming Soon
  9. Coming Soon
  10. UConn Huskies
  11. Texas Tech Red Raiders
  12. Auburn Tigers
  13. Arkansas Razorbacks
  14. UCLA Bruins
  15. Alabama Crimson Tide
  16. Iowa State Cyclones
  17. Arizona Wildcats
  18. Michigan State Spartans
  19. Gonzaga Bulldogs
  20. Kansas Jayhawks
  21. Tennessee Volunteers
  22. North Carolina Tar Heels
  23. Oregon Ducks
  24. Illinois Fighting Illini
  25. Wisconsin Badgers

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Andrade
Ryan Andrade
Ryan has covered golf, college basketball, and motorsports for RotoWire since 2016. He was nominated for "DFS Writer of the Year" in 2021 and 2023 by the FSWA.
