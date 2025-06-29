This article is part of our Draft Kit series.
Top-25 College Basketball: UConn Projected Roster & Outlook
In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the UConn Huskies.
10. Connecticut
The Huskies bid for a three-peat went nothing like anyone really expected. They were among the top ranked teams in the preseason, but went 0-for-3 at the Maui Invitational, and they really had to do some soul searching.
UConn went on to beat a number of other strong teams, but ended finishing third in the Big East and were left as just an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament. That said, the Huskies gave eventual champ Florida a hell of a run in the Round of 32, before Walter Clayton Jr. went crazy at the end.
UConn will return a number of players who played important roles last season including Solo Ball (14.4 PPG), Alex Karaban (14.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG) and Tarris Reed (9.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.6 BPG).
It also added two players in the transfer portal who perfectly fit what coach Dan Hurley is all about. The first in Silas Demary from Georgia, who gives them another playmaking guard who can defend the opponent's best player, and a veteran point guard in Malachi Smith from Dayton, who has averaged over five assists and shot over 38 percent from behind the arc in every full season he's played.
Completing this team will be
Completing this team will be a collection of talented freshman led by Braylon Mullins, who is arguably the best shooter in the entire class.
The Huskies have the right players to return as one of the nation's top contenders in 2025-26.
2025-26 UConn Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Malachi Smith (10.4 PPG, 5.3 APG at Dayton)
SG: Solo Ball (14.4 PPG, 2.8 3PM)
SF: Silas Demary (13.5 PPG, 3.1 APG, 1.7 SPG at Georgia)
PF: Alex Karaban (14.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG)
C: Tarris Reed (9.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.6 BPG)
Key Reserves: Jaylin Stewart (5.4 PPG), Braylon Mullins (No. 17 in ESPN 100), Eric Reibe (No. 23 in ESPN 100), Jayden Ross (2.4 PPG), Jacob Furphy (4-star Freshman)
2025-26 Full Preseason College Basketball Top-25
- Coming Soon
- Coming Soon
- Coming Soon
- Coming Soon
- Coming Soon
- Coming Soon
- Coming Soon
- Coming Soon
- Coming Soon
- UConn Huskies
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Auburn Tigers
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- UCLA Bruins
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Arizona Wildcats
- Michigan State Spartans
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Oregon Ducks
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Wisconsin Badgers