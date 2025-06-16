This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

Tennessee is likely losing its top-four scorers from last season. Zakai Zeigler had been the heart and soul of this team for the last four years and will be a huge piece to have to be replaced if he isn't granted a fifth year of eligibility. His preliminary injunction was recently denied by a Tennessee court:

Top-25 College Basketball: Tennessee Projected Roster & Outlook

21. Tennessee

This is the big one: A Tennessee court denies a preliminary injunction in the eligibility case brought by Tennessee basketball player Zakai Zeigler. pic.twitter.com/2Cr3xqvMci — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 12, 2025



The good news for Vols fans is that they landed a perfect replacement at point guard in Ja'Kobi Gillespie. The 6-1 guard was a standout at Belmont before transferring to Maryland where he helped the Terps to a Sweet Sixteen averaging 14.7 PPG, 4.8 APG, 2.4 3PM and 1.9 SPG. He will be a great player for coach Rick Barnes to lean on both offensively and defensively.

Tennessee also landed one of the highest upside players in the country in Nate Ament. He is a 6-10 wing who can get his shot off in a variety of ways. It will certainly remind coach Barnes of one of his former players in Kevin Durant.

Felix Okpara will return for another season as one of the top rim-protectors in the SEC.

Filling out the rest of the starting lineup will likely be Amaree Abram from Louisiana Tech and Jaylen Carey from Vandy. Abrahm is a great shooting threat who can also defend at a high level, while Carey adds some interior size.

Amari Evans and DeWayne Brown are two other ESPN 100 players who will be called on to make an impact this season.

This is a hard Tennessee team to project next season, but if Ament turns into an All-American like he's fully capable of, coach Barnes might have something to challenge with in the SEC gauntlet.

2025-26 Tennessee Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Ja'Kobi Gillespie (14.7 PPG, 4.8 APG, 2.4 3PM, 1.9 SPG at Maryland)

SG: Amaree Abram (12.3 PPG, 2.1 3PM, 1.5 SPG at Louisiana Tech)

SF: Nate Ament (No. 4 in ESPN 100)

PF: Jaylen Carey (8.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG at Vanderbilt)

C: Felix Okpara (7.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.7 BPG)

Key Reserves: Amari Evans (No. 77 in ESPN 100), Cade Phillips (4.6 PPG), DeWayne Brown (No. 71 in ESPN 100), J.P. Estrella (Redshirted), Bishop Boswell (0.3 PPG), Troy Henderson (3-star Freshman), Clarence Massamba (Freshman)

