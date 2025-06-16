Menu
College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 20 Kansas Jayhawks

College Basketball Preseason Rankings: No. 20 Kansas Jayhawks

Written by 
Ryan Andrade 
Published on June 16, 2025
This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

Top-25 College Basketball: Kansas Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Kansas Jayhawks.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, roles and overall player performance, head to RotoWire's latest college basketball news page or follow @RotoWireCBB on X.

20. Kansas

It's safe to say the Hunter Dickinson era at Kansas did not go as planned. While he put up great individual numbers, it resulted in the two lowest offensive efficiency seasons in the Bill Self era.

Losing other core players in Dejuan Harris and KJ Adams were also a necessary evil that will help Self and his staff play in a completely different style on the offensive end and be much harder to guard. 

All eyes will be on Darryn Peterson, who many feel is the best overall player in this freshman class. He is who many Jayhawk fans are counting on to bring Kansas back as a top title contender after two straight very disappointing seasons. Peterson makes the game look so easy with the ability to score at any level and make plays for others effortlessly. His 6-10 wingspan also will come in handy on the defensive end of the floor. 

Melvin Council, Jayden Dawson and Tre White were all brought in as transfers to complement Peterson's game. All three bring a level of intensity and

Check out how injuries are affecting the status of other players & teams on RotoWire's college basketball injury report.

2025-26 Kansas Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Melvin Council (14.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.1 APG, 2.1 SPG at St. Bonaventure)

SG: Jayden Dawson (13.9 PPG, 2.7 3PM at Loyola-Chicago)

SF: Darryn Peterson (No. 2 in ESPN 100)

PF: Tre White (10.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG at Illinois)

C: Flory Bidunga (5.9 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 1.6 BPG)

Key Reserves: Elmarko Jackson (Redshirted), Bryson Tiller (Redshirted), Samis Calderon (No. 87 in ESPN 100), Jamari McDowell (Redshirted), Corbin Allen (3-star Freshman)

2025-26 Full Preseason College Basketball Top-25

  20. Kansas Jayhawks
  21. Tennessee Volunteers
  22. North Carolina Tar Heels
  23. Oregon Ducks
  24. Illinois Fighting Illini
  25. Wisconsin Badgers

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Andrade
Ryan Andrade
Ryan has covered golf, college basketball, and motorsports for RotoWire since 2016. He was nominated for "DFS Writer of the Year" in 2021 and 2023 by the FSWA.
