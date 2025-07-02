Top-25 College Basketball: Louisville Projected Roster & Outlook

In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Louisville Cardinals.

7. Louisville

Coach Pat Kelsey took Louisville from 8-24 to 27-8 in just one year at the program. Louisville made a big investment into NIL, and it resulted in 14 players joining in the 2024 transfer portal cycle.

While they will lose their top three scorers from last season in Terrence Edwards Jr. (16.7 PPG), Chucky Hepburn (16.4 PPG) and Reyne Smith (13.1 PPG), there should be a pretty seamless transition into next season after adding Ryan Conwell (16.5 PPG), Isaac McKneely (14.4 PPG) and Adrian Wooley (18.8 PPG) into the backcourt.

Coach Kelsey also added a 5-star recruit in Mikel Brown, who will be the perfect point man to have with all of these great shooters around him.

J'Vonne Hadley will also return for his final season of eligibility after starting every game last season for the Cardinals.

Kasean Pryor got off to a brilliant start last season before tearing his ACL after just seven games, and he is expected to start at center. Aly Khalifa is another giant in the middle who is capable of starting if Louisville needs to ease Pryor in.

This is will be one of the most dynamic offenses in the country next season who have a ton