Top-25 College Basketball: Louisville Projected Roster & Outlook
In this series, we'll be taking a closer look at RotoWire's preseason college basketball top-25, with an in-depth roster analysis and projected rotation for the 2025-26 season for each team. Today's feature will be the Louisville Cardinals.
7. Louisville
Coach Pat Kelsey took Louisville from 8-24 to 27-8 in just one year at the program. Louisville made a big investment into NIL, and it resulted in 14 players joining in the 2024 transfer portal cycle.
While they will lose their top three scorers from last season in Terrence Edwards Jr. (16.7 PPG), Chucky Hepburn (16.4 PPG) and Reyne Smith (13.1 PPG), there should be a pretty seamless transition into next season after adding Ryan Conwell (16.5 PPG), Isaac McKneely (14.4 PPG) and Adrian Wooley (18.8 PPG) into the backcourt.
Coach Kelsey also added a 5-star recruit in Mikel Brown, who will be the perfect point man to have with all of these great shooters around him.
J'Vonne Hadley will also return for his final season of eligibility after starting every game last season for the Cardinals.
Kasean Pryor got off to a brilliant start last season before tearing his ACL after just seven games, and he is expected to start at center. Aly Khalifa is another giant in the middle who is capable of starting if Louisville needs to ease Pryor in.
This is will be one of the most dynamic offenses in the country next season who have a ton of different proven options to go to.
This is will be one of the most dynamic offenses in the country next season who have a ton of different proven options to go to.
2025-26 Louisville Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Mikel Brown (No. 8 in ESPN 100)
SG: Isaac McKneely (14.4 PPG, 3.2 3PM at Virginia)
SF: Ryan Conwell (16.5 PPG, 2.9 3PM at Xavier)
PF: J'Vonne Hadley (12.2 PPG, 7.3 RPG)
C: Kasean Pryor (12.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG)
Key Reserves: Adrian Wooley (18.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.6 APG at Kennesaw State), Aly Khalifa (Redshirted), Sananda Fru (4-star Freshman), Kobe Rodgers (Redshirted), Khani Rooths (3.3 PPG)
- Louisville Cardinals
- Michigan Wolverines
- BYU Cougars
- UConn Huskies
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Auburn Tigers
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- UCLA Bruins
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Iowa State Cyclones
- Arizona Wildcats
- Michigan State Spartans
- Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Tennessee Volunteers
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Oregon Ducks
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Wisconsin Badgers