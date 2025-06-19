This article is part of our Draft Kit series.

Expect Anthony Dell'Orso to also take a step up at the small forward position and become a double-digit scorer. Tobe Awaka and Motiejus Krivas bring

The pressure this season will fall on the shoulders of Jaden Bradley , who will have to step us as the alpha dog. He certainly has the ability after averaging 12.1 points, 3.7 assists, 3.4 boards and 1.8 steals playing second fiddle to Love.

It will be a different looking team going into next season with Caleb Love (17.2 PPG) graduating. Other key contributors like KJ Lewis , Henri Veesaar , Trey Townsend and Carter Bryant are all gone as well.

Arizona got off to a very slow start last season, but rebounded by winning 13 of 14 games in the middle of the year. It ended up making it to the title game in the Big 12 Tournament and then claiming a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. From there, the Wildcats made it to the Sweet Sixteen, where they pushed top seed Duke to the brink, but ultimately just didn't have enough.

17. Arizona

Expect Anthony Dell'Orso to also take a step up at the small forward position and become a double-digit scorer. Tobe Awaka and Motiejus Krivas bring two different body types to the center position and plenty of experience as well.

The story for coach Tommy Lloyd is how does he get all these talented freshman to come together. He's got a pair of 5-star recruits in Brayden Burries and Koa Peat, who will likely start at shooting guard and power forward. Burries is a three-level scorer who should be able to come in and instantly help shoulder some of the production voided by Love. Peat has been dominant in high school for four years and should add another dynamic to Arizona's interior offense, which lacked a bit at times last season.

Dwayne Aristode and Bryce James are a little more raw as prospects, but this Arizona team is not very deep, so they will each see minutes off the bench.

Don't be surprised if the Wildcats start off slow again, but once all these talented pieces get comfortable together, they will be tough to deal with in the Big 12.

2025-26 Arizona Basketball Projected Starting Lineup:

PG: Jaden Bradley (12.1 PPG, 3.7 APG, 1.8 SPG)

SG: Brayden Burries (No. 12 in ESPN 100)

SF: Anthony Dell'Orso (7.2 PPG, 1.4 3PM)

PF: Koa Peat (No. 10 in ESPN 100)

C: Tobe Awaka (8.0 PPG, 7.8 RPG)

Key Reserves: Motiejus Krivas (7.9 PPG), Dwayne Aristode (No. 37 in ESPN 100), Evan Nelson (9.1 PPG, 1.4 3PM at Harvard), Bryce James (3-star Freshman), Sidi Gueye (Freshman)

2025-26 Full Preseason College Basketball Top-25